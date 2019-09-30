OGDEN — A man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly beating a man with a handgun during a robbery.
Lamont Jones, 30, was booked into the Weber County Jail on Friday night on several felony charges. Jones is being held on single counts of aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and aggravated kidnapping, all first-degree felonies. He is also being held on one count of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a restricted person, both third-degree felonies.
Police were called Friday to a home in the 600 block of E. 2nd Street after a man reported he was assaulted in his home, according to a probable cause affidavit. Earlier in the night, the man said he was "hanging out" with a woman before she abruptly left, which he found odd.
Later he was sleep in his bed when he was awoke by a man wearing a blue hoodie that was beating him in the face with a handgun. The man estimated he was "pistol whipped" roughly 15-20 times. He also said that there was a second suspect in the room who also had a gun and was wearing a white sweatshirt.
The victim told police the man in the blue hoodie, whom police believe to be Jones, allegedly held his hand over the man's mouth in the effort to suffocate him. Jones allegedly demanded the man's wallet, which he handed over.
During the alleged assault, the victim's brother heard the disturbance and allegedly saw Jones assaulting the man. The second suspect in the white sweatshirt allegedly pointed a gun at the brother's face.
The two suspects were then chased by the brother away from the home. The brother allegedly caught Jones and tackled him to the ground, and the gun allegedly used in the robbery fell to the ground. A bystander saw the two fighting and picked up the firearm. During the fight Jones was reportedly stabbed by the brother, and the two allegedly kept tussling until police arrived.
At some point, a shot was fired during the alleged robbery, although police noted they were not sure as of Saturday, when the probable cause statement was filed, who fired the shot. The second suspect ran from the house and was not located as of Saturday, the affidavit says.
Police say the man assaulted in the home suffered internal damage to his left inner ear, swelling to his face, and cuts to his face that required stitches.
During an interview with police, Jones allegedly admitted to being in the man's home, but denied assaulting him.
Investigators found that the gun allegedly recovered from Jones was reported as stolen out of California. Police say that Jones recently moved to Utah and has "multiple felony convictions" in Ohio where he was previously living. He does not have a criminal history in the state of Utah.
Jones is being held without bail at the Weber County Jail. As of Monday, he has yet to be formally charged in Ogden's 2nd District Court. He does not have an attorney listed in court documents.