OGDEN — A man was arrested in Roy on Monday after he allegedly tried to rob a bank inside a grocery store.
William Anthony Perez, 18, was booked into the Weber County Jail around 12:30 p.m. Monday on single counts of robbery, a second-degree felony, and failing to stop at the command of law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor.
The alleged robbery took place at 9:10 a.m. Monday. A probable cause affidavit filed Monday afternoon alleges that Perez walked into an America First Credit Union in a Harmon's grocery store in Roy and demanded money from three tellers.
Perez allegedly told the tellers "he wasn't playing," and he was given a large amount of traceable money before left the building and ran north toward the train tracks behind the building. Numerous witnesses observed the alleged robbery, according to the affidavit.
Police were sent to the area of the grocery store, and were told by bystanders that the suspect was running along the railroad tracks. Officers located him and shouted commands at the suspect to stop, and they allege that he did not. Eventually the man, whom police say is Perez, stopped and surrendered to law enforcement.
While searching Perez, police allegedly found a black BB handgun on his person, as well as "a large amount of cash," the affidavit says. Police allege that pre-documented cash from America First Credit Union was found while searching Perez.
After his arrest, Perez was taken to the Roy Police Department for an interview. He allegedly agreed to speak with police, and allegedly admitted to robbing the bank. Perez allegedly told police that he did not brandish the gun during the robbery, but was going to use it if the bank tellers "did not take him seriously," according to the affidavit.
Perez is being held at the Weber County Jail in lieu of a $12,500 bail amount. He has yet to be formally charged in Ogden's 2nd District Court. He does not have an attorney listed in court documents.