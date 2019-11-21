OGDEN — A man last known to be living in Syracuse was arrested Wednesday in connection with an attempted murder charge filed in 2017.
Justin Robert Todd, 25, is facing single counts of attempted murder and aggravated robbery, both first-degree felonies. Todd was arrested and booked into the Weber County Jail Wednesday evening after a warrant was issued for his arrest in 2017.
Todd was charged on Aug. 31, 2017 about a month after he and and a woman, Brittany Sherelle Evans, allegedly attacked a man in Riverdale.
According to charging documents, Todd, Evans, the victim and an unidentified man were living in a transient camp and drinking vodka near Parker Drive and 3300 South in Riverdale. The victim would later tell police that at one point, when Evans was "extremely intoxicated," she began to beat the man. Once Evans began the assault, police say Todd allegedly joined in and also began attacking the man.
Evans reportedly told the unidentified man to hold the victim before she began to kick him in the head, face and body with her steel-toed boots, according to a warrant for Todd's arrest.
Evans and Todd then allegedly "grabbed a large log and began striking (victim) in the face, head and body with it," according to the warrant. Evans then told Todd and the other unidentified man to help her "snap his neck and leave him for dead."
The victim said to the group, "you're killing me," and Evans replied by saying "that's the point."
The victim was severely injured, but over two days, the man was somehow able to crawl to a road where a passerby saw him and called the police.
Investigators later found that the man suffered fractures to his face, a broken rib, a punctured lung and life-threatening bleeding in his brain, among many other injuries. He also had earrings in both ears ripped out, and he had a front tooth knocked out.
When police went searching for the transient camp, they found a "large amount of blood everywhere, including on tree branches, leaves, logs, clothing and a pillow where the victim laid," the warrant says.
The victim was able to identify Evans and Todd through a photo lineup as two of the people who attacked him and left him for dead. The man also said that he had been told that "Brittany and Justin has (sic) killed other transients," according to the arrest warrant.
Evans was charged on Aug. 15, 2017, a little over two weeks before Todd was charged. She, too, was charged with attempted murder and aggravated robbery, both first-degree felonies, but she later pleaded guilty to lesser charges.
On April 3, 2018, Evans pleaded guilty to one count of attempted aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury and attempted aggravated robbery, both second-degree felonies. The following month, Evans was sentenced to two consecutive terms of one to 15 years in a Utah state prison. As of Thursday, Evans was serving her prison time at the Utah State Prison in Draper, according to online records for the Utah Department of Corrections.
Evans is being held without bail at the Weber County Jail. His initial appearance in court is scheduled for Friday morning in Ogden's 2nd District Court. He does not have an attorney listed in court records.