OGDEN — An Ogden man accused of firing five shots into a car full of people, critically injuring one, has been judged mentally competent to stand trial.
Second District Judge Noel Hyde has set a Feb. 5 preliminary hearing for Cedric Broadnax, who is charged with first-degree felony attempted murder, five counts of discharge of a firearm, a second-degree felony, and third-degree felony use of a firearm by a restricted person.
Ogden police arrested Broadnax, 37, on Sept. 13 after the shooting in a parking lot in the 200 block of 24th Street.
Broadnax accosted a woman on 25th Street and her boyfriend confronted him, an arrest affidavit said. The couple walked to the parking lot and Broadnax allegedly followed.
The woman’s boyfriend was hit twice as he was climbing into the vehicle, the affidavit said, but no one else was hit.
The man survived the shooting.
Crime scene investigators said they found evidence that at least five shots were fired.
The woman provided a description of the shooter, and police said they reviewed surveillance video on 25th Street.
Police alleged the video showed Broadnax and the couple in a confrontation, Broadnax following them toward the parking lot, then him walking west on 25th holding a handgun and tucking it into his pants.
Police arrested Broadnax at his apartment in the 100 block of 25th Street and said they found a handgun in the dwelling.
On Sept. 22, public defender James Retallick filed a court petition seeking a review of Broadnax's competency to participate in his defense.
Retallick reported to the court on Dec. 8 that the Utah Department of Human Services evaluated Broadnax and said he had demonstrated competency.
Broadnax has a criminal record in four other states, according to police.