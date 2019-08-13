LAYTON — A Layton man has pleaded guilty to starting a fire that destroyed an apartment complex in July. 

Angel Davis Colebrook, 20, entered a guilty plea to one count of a reckless burn, a class A misdemeanor, during his initial appearance Tuesday in 2nd District Court in Layton.

Colebrook was also charged with one count of reckless endangerment, also a class A misdemeanor, but that was dismissed without prejudice with his plea. 

On July 22, a three-alarm fire broke out in a building in the Layton Meadows apartment complex at 540 W. 1415 North, severely damaging 24 units and leaving 16 people in need of housing help from the American Red Cross. 

The estimated damage to the building was well over $1 million, Layton fire officials said.

The fire started in Colebrook’s first-floor apartment as a result of “him playing with a lighter and an incense candle," according to court documents. 

Gasoline being stored in the apartment is believed to be a contributing factor to the fire, as investigators believe at some point prior to the fire it had accidentally been spilled on the ground.

Class A misdemeanors can carry a plenty of up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $2,500.

A sentencing date for Colebrook has not yet been set. 

