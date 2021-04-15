OGDEN — A man pleaded guilty Thursday to his role in an Ogden drive-by shooting Sept. 11, 2020.
In a plea bargain with the Weber County Attorney's Office, Daniel Antonio Madera, 23, appeared before Judge Joseph Bean to admit to being the driver in a shooting that left bullet holes in two cars.
The incident was one of a string of drive-bys in the area that week.
At the scene, Ogden police said they found four spent .40 caliber bullet casings and three bullet holes, two in one car and one in another.
Ogden police arrested Madera and Julio Cesar Granados after the shooting, which occurred at 1:15 a.m. Officers found three unspent .40 caliber shells in the truck cab and a .40 caliber handgun hidden near where the truck was stopped.
No one was injured in the gunfire.
A different police probable cause statement said other drive-by shootings in the area that night were investigated, but no charges were filed in those cases.
Madera pleaded guilty to second-degree felony possession or use of a firearm and third-degree felony discharge of a firearm — both of those counts for aiding and abetting — as well as class B misdemeanor DUI. Charging documents said he was intoxicated with alcohol and had THC and cocaine in his system.
In return for the guilty pleas, prosecutors dropped two other charges and dismissed another criminal case pending against Madera. Sentencing is scheduled for May 27.
Granados, who faces four felony charges in the drive-by incident, has a court appearance set for April 22.