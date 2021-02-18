OGDEN — An Ogden man has pleaded guilty to a pair of charges arising from a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a teen scooter rider.
Chaz Wolford, 27, is scheduled to be sentenced April 13 after his attorney reached a plea bargain with Weber County prosecutors.
Ogden police arrested Wolford nearly a month after the crash, which occurred May 14, 2020, on the shoulder of southbound Harrison Boulevard in the 1600 block.
Wolford’s truck hit Edan Rynes, 13, of Washington Terrace, as he and two other boys were walking their scooters along the guardrail.
Edan suffered extensive injuries, including several broken ribs, a fractured pelvis and a fractured hip, said his mother, Sherry Rynes.
The two other boys jumped over the guardrail to escape the onrushing truck.
Detectives identified Wolford, already in the Weber County Jail in an unrelated case, as the driver of a pickup that had front-end damage similar to that reported the night of the crash.
When found, the pickup, originally maroon, had a hasty blue paint job.
Wolford pleaded guilty in 2nd District Court on Feb. 11 to charges of third-degree felony failure to remain at the scene of an injury crash and class A misdemeanor obstruction of justice.
In return for the guilty pleas, prosecutors dropped class C misdemeanor charges of driving on a denied license and operating a vehicle without insurance.
Prosecutors also agreed not to oppose a one-step reduction in the felony charge if Wolford completes probation successfully and remains crime free two years beyond.
In the same court hearing, Wolford pleaded guilty to attempted burglary and theft.
The Weber County Sheriff's Office reported that on June 6, 2020, an Ogden Valley couple caught Wolford and another man in their home. They fled in a Jeep and were found with luxury rugs worth $2,500. Deputies said Wolford and the co-defendant had damaged the house and eaten food they found there.