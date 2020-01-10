OGDEN — An Ogden man pleaded not guilty to charges alleging he shot and killed a 24-year-old man last year.
Everardo Guadarrama-Garcia, 24, sat shackled and dressed in an orange jail jumpsuit during a preliminary hearing Friday morning. He was also wearing headphones, as Spanish interpreters translated the hearing in real-time.
Guadarrama-Garcia pleaded not guilty to all charges levied against him, consisting of murder, a first-degree felony; obstructing justice, a second-degree felony; aggravated assault, a third-degree felony; and possession of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.
The Ogden man was arrested in May, shortly after police discovered the body of 24-year-old Mauricio Alejandro Hernandez. Hernandez was shot four times and died at the scene of the shooting, just feet away from the entrance of a grocery store on 31st Street.
The Friday preliminary hearing consisted of testimony from law enforcement, beginning with Ogden Police Officer Mark Krueger on the stand.
Krueger was one of the first officers at the scene after multiple reports of gunshots were made to dispatchers, and he found Hernandez's body lying on the concrete. He testified that he could see several gunshot wounds, including one in the man's head.
Other officers detailed interviews with witnesses who saw the shooting firsthand.
Ogden Officer Jordan Gustin took the stand in regards to an interview with a family member of Hernandez. Gustin served as a translator while a detective conducted the interview.
The family member said that he, Hernandez and another man called an Uber so they could go to the grocery store on 31st Street to get a few things. As they were pulling up, the man said they could see Guadarrama-Garcia walking toward the entrance of the store, Gustin testified.
As Hernandez approached the store, Guadarrama-Garcia was standing in the entrance when he allegedly turned around and began firing at Hernandez. The family member was standing outside of the vehicle when Hernandez was shot. He told Gustin that he tried to get back into the car, but the door was locked so he ran away.
As he was running to the north, Guadarrama-Garcia ran south. Later, the family member returned to the store and told police what had happened.
Prosecutors played two videos of surveillance footage captured from that night. The first video played was from a nearby building that consisted of a wide shot of the storefront. Though hard to see from that distance, the video showed a man walk to the storefront as a vehicle pulls up. A man exits the vehicle before people can be seen running away and the car quickly speeding from the store.
The second video was from the grocery store's security camera. A man wearing a black jacket with the logo for the NBA on the back quickly moves in and out of the frame. Moments later, Hernandez comes into frame and quickly doubles over, then falling out of frame.
The lead investigator for the case, Ogden Detective Andrew Howard, said that Hernandez was first shot in the lower abdomen, which is what was taking place in the second video.
After the first shot, Hernandez was then shot in the chest and neck. At some point before running away from the scene, Guadarrama-Garcia fired one more shot, hitting Hernandez in the head.
Howard, citing written statements by those who witnessed the shooting, said Guadarrama-Garcia pointed the gun at the vehicle before everyone fled the area.
Ogden Officer Irwin Manriquez spoke with the family member at the scene, who told police that Guadarrama-Garcia ran to a building less than a block away where he was living. As police were drafting a search warrant, Guadarrama-Garcia emerged from the house and surrendered to police.
After taking him into custody, Manriquez testified that he heard Guadarrama-Garcia say "lo hice," meaning "I did it" in Spanish.
"It took me by surprise," Manriquez said, later adding that the statement was unprompted.
Manriquez said he also spoke with another person at the scene, Hernandez's ex-wife. She reportedly showed Manriquez text messages that Guadarrama-Garcia allegedly sent her, with one reading "I killed your husband," in Spanish. She told police she had dated Guadarrama-Garcia after ending her relationship with Hernandez.
The woman later told police she received the text message and did not believe him. After hearing of the shooting over social media, she tried to call Hernandez's phone. A friend answered the phone and told her that Mauricio was dead.
Police searched Guadarrama-Garcia before he allegedly told them where the gun could be found. Investigators later found a handgun in a floor joint an unfinished area of his basement apartment, according to Ogden Detective Larry Lewis.
Lewis testified that police found the black NBA jacket in Guadarrama-Garcia's apartment, and a similar jacket was seen in surveillance footage of the shooting. Police also found a gun box and loose bullets that matched the brand and caliber of shell casings found at the scene of the murder.
Howard, the last person to testify Friday, concluded his time on the stand by reading from an autopsy report. A medical examiner found the manner of Hernandez's death was homicide.
"The cause of death was gunshot wounds to the head and torso," Howard read.
After hearing brief arguments from defense attorneys, Judge Noel Hyde ruled to bind over all four charges against Guadarrama-Garcia. The 24-year-old declined to testify during the hearing.
Defense attorneys entered not guilty pleas on behalf of Guadarrama-Garcia near the conclusion of the hearing.
Guadarrama-Garcia's next court date is set to take place Feb. 4 at Ogden's 2nd District Court. He is being held without bail at the Weber County Jail.