FARMINGTON — A Salt Lake City man was handed a longer stay in a state prison after being sentenced for his role in a Layton shooting that took place in 2017.
Eddie Angelo Samora, 33, was sentenced Monday morning to two consecutive terms of five years to life in a Utah prison, after a jury found him guilty of one count of attempted murder and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, both first-degree felonies.
During his trial in May, a jury not only convicted him of both charges, but determined the state proved Samora was a habitual violent offender, thus increasing the weapon possession charge from a second-degree felony to a first-degree felony.
Samora was charged in Oct. 2017 after he shot a man "numerous" times at a Layton apartment complex, with some of the bullets being fired while the victim was "lying helplessly on the ground," according to charging documents.
After the shooting, Samora fled the state and was later arrested in Sparks, Nevada, just outside of Reno.
On Monday, Samora was in custody and appeared in court wearing a white Utah State Prison uniform. Samora was on parole at the time of his arrest and has been in custody at the prison since January 2018, according to court documents.
Samora's attorney, Markley Arrington, asked the court to run the two charges concurrently along with the prison time he is to serve for violating his parole. However, Deputy Davis County Attorney Nathan Lyon rebuffed the request, and instead asked for consecutive sentences.
Lyon added that the presentence report filed in the case failed to include a federal conviction against Samora in 2008. The year prior, Samora was charged with armed carjacking and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, both federal felonies. For both charges, Samora served just under 10 years in federal prison. Lyon added that Samora was on supervised release when the shooting took place.
"This was a very brazen act," Lyon said. "He is a dangerous man."
Samora declined to address the court before being sentenced to the lengthy prison term.
Judge John Morris delivered the sentence, siding with the state and giving Samora the two consecutive prison terms. The charges will also run consecutive with any federal prison time he may have left.
Samora will be sent back to the custody of the Utah Department of Corrections to continue his prison time at the Utah State Prison.