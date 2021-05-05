OGDEN — An Ogden man who police said stole an ambulance and shot at an officer with his own Taser was put on three years of intensive probation Wednesday.
Second District Judge Jennifer Valencia sentenced Mitchell Bryce May, 28, to a suspended prison term of one to 15 years for second-degree felony theft and gave him credit for 111 days served in jail on a related conviction for misdemeanor drug possession.
Ogden police arrested May on Jan. 12 after a reported domestic incident, and a probable cause statement said he resisted police and grabbed an officer's Taser and fired it at one of the officers before he was subdued and handcuffed.
At the Weber County Jail, an officer noticed that May matched the description of the suspect in the Jan. 3 ambulance theft.
In that incident, Ogden Fire Department paramedics were inside an apartment treating a patient when Mitchell stole their vehicle, which was left running. The ambulance later was found abandoned several blocks away. A second ambulance had to be called, delaying the patient’s transport to the hospital, a police probable cause statement said.
The Weber County Attorney's Office charged Mitchell with theft in the Jan. 3 case and four misdemeanors in the Jan. 12 incident, including interference with an arresting officer.
In a plea bargain, Mitchell pleaded guilty to the theft and drug charges in return for dismissal of the other three misdemeanors.
Mitchell apologized for his actions, but Valencia said she wanted him to be sure he understood the gravity of the ambulance theft.
"You jeopardized public safety and endangered people who needed assistance," Valencia told Mitchell.
She ordered him during his probation to undergo cognitive behavioral therapy, anger management classes and mental health and substance abuse treatment.
The judge told him he was fortunate he has been accepted into the Stepping Stones program, which has limited enrollment.
In that program, she said, "you have an opportunity to address most of those issues."
Valencia also ordered him to stay away from police and fire department vehicles, pay to replace the ambulance keys, which were never found, and avoid alcohol and all drugs other than those prescribed in the treatment program.