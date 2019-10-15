SALT LAKE CITY — A 33-year-old man has agreed to plead guilty to a pair of armed robberies in Davis County, online court records show.
Kevin Dean Rasband has been held without bail in the Weber County Jail since he turned himself in May 9, 2017.
In a U.S. District Court grand jury indictment, Rasband was accused of two counts of credit union robbery and two counts of brandishing a firearm during a violent crime.
Federal prosecutors said in charging documents that Rasband robbed Goldenwest Credit Union, 131 W. 200 North, Kaysville, on Feb. 11, 2017, and Utah First Federal Credit Union, 1173 N. Shepard Creek Parkway, on March 29, 2017.
A change-of-plea hearing is scheduled Oct. 21 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Cecilia M. Romero.
Rasband originally was charged with the Farmington robbery in 2nd District Court in Farmington, but the Davis County Attorney's Office later dropped the charges and the case was picked up by federal prosecutors.
A Farmington Police Department probable cause statement said a masked man entered Utah First Credit Union, showed a handgun and demanded cash. A clerk gave him cash and he ran out.
A dye packet exploded in the bundle of cash and police found the stained money and a loaded firearm that the robber apparently dropped.
Police said the handgun was registered to Rasband, who later turned himself in. Investigators searched a vehicle Rasband had rented and said they found a box with a serial number matching the gun found after the robbery.
Police said they also found notes about credit union employees and their vehicles and sunglasses matching those used in the robbery.
Before the robberies, Rasband has been employed as an internal auditor with the Davis County Clerk-Auditor's Office.
Spencer Rice, Rasband's court-appointed federal defender, did not immediately return a phone message Monday.