FARMINGTON — A Layton woman who sued over her son's drug overdose death in the Davis County Jail has appealed the case to the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
U.S. District Judge David Barlow ruled on Feb. 17 that jail personnel and the county were not liable for civil damages in the Dec. 14, 2017, death of Gregory Hayes.
Lawyers for Susan Johnson, Hayes' mother, filed papers in Denver on Tuesday asking the circuit court to overturn Barlow's ruling.
Johnson filed suit in 2018 on behalf of Hayes' estate and his minor son. She is raising the boy.
Johnson’s lawyers argued jail personnel were deliberately indifferent to providing Hayes a constitutionally acceptable level of medical care and that the jail’s medical policies were inadequate and not closely followed by jail staff.
Barlow said the arresting officer, a probation officer and jail deputies knew Hayes, 33, was showing signs of drug intoxication, but they were not aware of two of the four drugs that he had ingested before he arrived at the jail.
“We think the judge applied the law incorrectly,” Daniel Baczynski, Johnson's attorney, said after Barlow's ruling.
Baczynski said Barlow’s ruling “incentivizes jails to use undertrained staff to screen inmates for medical and mental health problems. It’s giving them a free pass to make medical decisions.”
At the time of Hayes’ death, the jail’s practice was to admit inmates without screening by medical staff or health-trained jail staff. Nurses were called to check on inmates who appeared to need attention.
Today, under the administration of Sheriff Kelly Sparks, who took office in 2019, all arrestees are screened by nurses before being booked into jail. Inmates deemed at risk are first taken to a hospital for evaluation.