OGDEN — A Pleasant View man accused of killing his estranged girlfriend and dumping her body in Ogden Canyon is headed to trial.
Judge Joseph Bean has scheduled a five-day trial for Andy Dane Oketang Dennis, spanning Aug. 16-24.
In a 2nd District Court hearing Jan. 14, Weber County prosecutors and Dennis’ attorney, Grant Morrison, said they had been unable to resolve the case with a plea bargain.
Dennis, 37, has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree felony murder, two counts of second-degree felony obstruction of justice and a count of third-degree felony abuse or desecration of a body.
Lopine “Chynna” Toilolo, 33, was reported missing by her family in West Jordan on the weekend of May 10, 2020. Her body was found two days later near the Ogden River in Ogden Canyon.
Weber County sheriff’s deputies arrested Dennis on June 17.
Later in June, a judge denied bail for Dennis after Weber County prosecutors outlined evidence they said showed Dennis might be a risk to flee.
They said his bags were packed when deputies arrested him. They added that a cellphone “ping” showed Dennis was in Ogden Canyon the day before Toilolo’s body was found.
An autopsy said Toilolo died of strangulation and her body had drag marks on it. The Sheriff’s Office said in the arrest affidavit that Toilolo was killed somewhere else.
Prosecutors also allege that Dennis instructed his children to lie about Toilolo’s visit to their Pleasant View home on the night of May 10.
At the time of the death, Dennis was out on bail on a misdemeanor assault charge stemming from an alleged attack on Toilolo in Layton five months earlier.