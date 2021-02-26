BRIGHAM CITY — An additional mental evaluation is in the works for a Californian charged in the 2019 shooting death of a Salt Lake City man on Interstate 84.
Public defender Richard Gallegos said in a 1st District Court hearing Monday that a private evaluator is completing a review of Jonathan Mendoza Llana's competency, according to court records.
The Box Elder County Attorney's Office served notice in July 2020 that it is seeking the death penalty.
A high-powered rifle was used to kill Dennis Gwyther, 50, of Salt Lake City, in the May 23, 2019, shooting near Tremonton, according to autopsy results reported in a Utah State Bureau of Investigation warrant.
In October 2019, Llana was found incompetent to assist in his defense and a judge ordered he be restored to competency at the Utah State Hospital.
He was deemed competent in February 2020, triggering the case to move forward.
Judge Spencer Walsh has scheduled the next hearing for April 19. Llana, of Los Angeles, remains held without bail at the Box Elder County Jail.
Idaho State Police said Llana, now 46, was stopped in Cassia County after the shooting, but he fled and crashed his Volkswagen Jetta into a canal, an arrest warrant said.
He was found and arrested the next day and was returned to Brigham City to face charges of aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder and six counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm, all first-degree felonies.
Authorities have not disclosed a possible motive for the shooting of Gwyther. The victim’s passenger was wounded in the shooting but survived.
A Utah state investigator said in the search warrant for Llana’s car that she found a Ruger p80 9 mm pistol on the front passenger floorboard of the car. She did not find a rifle.