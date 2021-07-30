While he awaits trial in a North Ogden shooting death, Brian Christopher Jenson has pleaded guilty to a reduced drug dealing charge that could get him at least five years in federal prison.
Jenson, 30, of Brigham City, was one of 21 suspects with alleged ties to white supremacist gangs who were charged in October 2020 as part of a federal and state task force investigation of gun and drug dealing by the gangs.
The indictment alleged Jenson dealt 50 grams of methamphetamine on Jan. 1, 2020, about five weeks before he and Ryan Joseph Dash, 34, allegedly shot Dalton Wood.
According to U.S. District Court records in Salt Lake City this week, Jenson has agreed to plead guilty to a reduced drug charge that alleges he dealt 5 grams of methamphetamine. The original charge carried a penalty ranging from 10 years to life; the range for the reduced charge is five to 40 years. Sentencing has not been scheduled.
Jenson next has a court appearance Aug. 25 in 2nd District Court in Ogden in the murder case. He is charged with first-degree murder.
Jenson and Dash were arrested by North Ogden police in the Feb. 8, 2020, shooting death of Wood, 29.
In a separate case related to the Wood murder, Jenson is charged with theft for allegedly stealing a safe from an elderly care center four days before the slaying. Police said the safe contained three firearms, two of which allegedly were used in Wood’s killing.
In Dash's case, defense attorneys in December asked a judge to throw out his alleged confession. In an evidence suppression motion, attorneys asserted that police failed to obtain a waiver of Dash’s Miranda rights before interrogating him about the slaying.
Dash is charged with first-degree felony aggravated murder and second-degree felony counts of obstructing justice and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person.
A police probable cause statement said Dash and Jenson were seen driving away from the spot where Wood was found dead. The victim had shotgun and handgun wounds.
The arrest affidavit said police contacted Dash and took him to the North Ogden police station, where he was interviewed by Weber-Morgan Narcotics Strike Force agents.
“Dash initially denied any knowledge of this incident, but later admitted that he shot (Wood) with a handgun and a shotgun,” the affidavit said.
Dash allegedly told police Wood had threatened him because he had assaulted Wood’s brother.
Dash's next court appearance is set for Aug. 11.