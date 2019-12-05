FARMINGTON — A North Salt Lake man accused of murder pleaded not guilty Tuesday to all charges against him.
Jeffrey Antonio Langford Jr., 24, pleaded not guilty to single counts of murder, a first-degree felony, and obstructing justice, a second-degree felony.
Langford appeared in a Farmington courtroom Tuesday morning to enter the pleas, according to online court records. After Langford entered his not guilty pleas, court records show that the issue of his bail status was addressed.
The day prior to the Tuesday hearing, prosecutors filed a memorandum asking the judge to keep Langford in jail without bail, as he has been held since his October arrest. Prosecutors said in the memorandum that the 24-year-old should remain without bail, arguing that there has been no material change in the case since Langford's arrest.
Prosecutors also argued because there is "substantial evidence" that supports the state's allegations of murder, Langford should remain under pretrial detention.
Langford was arrested in October after a 911 dispatcher was told by a caller that Langford said on a Facebook livestream that he was going to shoot himself.
Police arrived at the home and arrested Langford, who allegedly had "a reddish brown substance on his face and clothing consistent in appearance to blood," according to charging documents. As police were inside the home and confirmed the woman inside was dead, medics checked to see if Langford was injured. A detective was talking to Langford when he allegedly told the detective, "I shot, I saw my mom shoot herself in the face." Langford was formally charged in a Davis County district court days after his arrest.
At first, Langford said he did not shoot his mother. However, investigators combed the scene and found a revolver near the woman’s body with the gun’s hammer in the cocked position, meaning someone would have had to ready the gun. Police also found spent shell casings in Langford’s room, not in the living room where the woman’s body was found. Police at the scene noted that the woman’s injuries were consistent with at least one gunshot, but possibly more.
When Langford was interviewed again, he allegedly told police he touched the gun to move the hammer back so he could shoot himself. However, he did not do so because a family member called him, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Langford's mother was found to be shot three times in the head, two of which were in the back of her head, according to the state's memorandum to continue to hold Langford without bail.
A district judge has yet to make a ruling on the matter of bail. That issue will be discussed during a hearing on Dec. 17 in Farmington's 2nd District Court. Langford will remain in the custody of the Davis County Jail.