FARMINGTON — A North Salt Lake woman pleaded not guilty to charges alleging she stabbed a man in December.
Cami Lynn Eastvold, 42, appeared in a Farmington courtroom Monday for an arraignment hearing, and she pleaded not guilty to one count of attempted murder, a first-degree felony.
Charging documents say that police were dispatched to an office building in North Salt Lake just before 2 a.m. on Dec. 28 after they received reports of a domestic assault where a man was stabbed.
Officers arrived at the 500 block of N. Taylor Way and found a woman later identified as Eastvold with a “reddish brown substance consistent in appearance to blood on her face and hands,” according to a probable cause affidavit. After detaining Eastvold, police found an unconscious man lying in a hallway of the office who appeared to have a wound near his neck.
The man was taken to a local hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.
Police found a trail of blood leading from where the man was found to a RV parked outside. Inside police found “large amounts” of what is believed to be blood spatter throughout the RV and a white blanket covered in blood. Investigators also found a knife in the RV’s kitchen area that appeared to have blood on it.
Witnesses told police that the two left the office area with no injuries minutes before the man walked back in to the building with “a serious injury to his neck.”
When officers sat down for an interview around 5:20 a.m. the same day as the reported stabbing, Eastvold invoked her rights and declined to speak with police until her attorney was present.
Eastvold remains in the custody of the Davis County Jail, where she is being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond.
Her next court date is scheduled for Feb. 10 in Farmington’s 2nd District Court.