OGDEN — An Ogden judge rejected a motion that tried to have the Weber County Attorney's Office disqualified from prosecuting a Hooper man accused of murder.
Earlier in the month legal counsel for Cory Michael Fitzwater, a 36-year-old Hooper resident, filed a motion to remove the county attorney's office, and specifically Deputy Weber County Attorney Dee Smith, from prosecuting the case.
Fitzwater and another man, Dalton Aiken, were both charged with murder shortly after the body of 28-year-old Brian Racine was found on Aug. 16, 2018, with a single gunshot wound to the head.
While being held in jail, Fitzwater allegedly tried to bribe others in the Weber County Jail to tell investigators that they heard Aiken admitting to the murder of Racine. The allegations led to two additional felonies being filed against Fitzwater.
Fitzwater's attorney, Randall Richards, argued both in a motion and in court Wednesday that prosecutors crossed a line when interviewing people in prison claiming to have heard Aiken confessing to the crime.
In particular Richards took issue with how the county attorney's office handled giving immunity to a man in prison who had previously told them that he heard Aiken had confessed to shooting Racine.
In a motion filed Oct. 1, Richards argued that Smith would be a "necessary witness" in the case because of an unrecorded phone call he made to the man in prison before the man told investigators that Fitzwater had allegedly bribed him into making the statements about Aiken's alleged confession.
However, during the Wednesday hearing, prosecutors outlined how three law enforcement officials were also listening to the call taking place, as the call was being made on speakerphone in a prison conference room. All three law enforcement officials testified Wednesday and said that Smith told the man in prison that he would not be charged with felony obstruction of justice if he told the truth to investigators.
Richards argued that the three officials did not say what type of immunity offered to the man in prison, if he was safe from being prosecuted for obstruction of justice or if that immunity would extend to other crimes. He argued that the only person who could testify to that would be Smith, therefore making him an essential witness.
Judge Camille Neider disagreed with Richards and rejected the motion. She said that if the law enforcement officials had been in disagreement as to what was said, there could be a potential need for Smith to testify and set the record straight, but the conflict wasn't there.
Another issue at hand during the Wednesday hearing was a motion filed by Richards that argued the state did not provide sufficient evidence to bind over a charge against Fitzwater. He argued that the state did not support the charge of possession of a firearm by a restricted person, a second-degree felony, with the evidence provided during a preliminary hearing months prior.
When Fitzwater and Aiken were arrested on Aug. 16, 2018, police found a baggie of marijuana sticking out of Aiken’s pocket. Aiken later told police after his arrest that the two were in the area of the murder to smoke marijuana. A handgun, the suspected murder weapon, was also found in the vehicle during the arrest.
Richards argued that any admission by Fitzwater of smoking marijuana and the baggie found in Aiken’s pocket would not directly make Fitzwater a “category II restricted person,” as the court had ruled. Because of that ruling and the finding of a handgun in Aiken’s vehicle, the court charged Fitzwater with possessing a gun illegally. Richards argued there was not sufficient evidence for the charge, and it should be thrown out.
However Neider rejected that motion, and she cited the low burden of proof needed to bind over a charge as a reason the ruling should not be reversed.
The Wednesday hearing is the last time Fitzwater is scheduled to be in court until his jury trial begins with jury selection on Nov. 5. Neider is requesting that 75 potential jurors be called for potential selection, according to court documents.
Fitzwater is being held without bail at the Weber County Jail.
A jury found Aiken guilty of the murder charge in June, and he was sentenced in July to serve 16 years in a Utah state prison.