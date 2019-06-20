OGDEN — An Ogden district judge will decide whether or not a former Ogden man can appeal his case after he was found guilty of murder in 2017 and sentenced to prison.
Gutberto Heras-Corrales, 43, was in court Wednesday morning wearing a white uniform typical of those in the Utah State Prison. The former Ogden resident was in court for an argument hearing in the effort to have his ability to appeal his murder case.
Heras-Corrales was charged shortly after a snowplow driver found the body of Noemi Rodriguez, his ex-girlfriend, a day after Christmas in 2008. Heras-Corrales — who is a Mexican national and was in the United States illegally at the time of the murder — fled to Mexico within 24 hours of Rodriguez’s body being discovered, prosecutors said during his 2017 jury trial. He was extradited back to Utah in 2015.
A jury found Heras-Corrales guilty of murder on Nov. 14, 2017, and he was sentenced in January 2018 to serve a term of 15 years to life in prison.
Nathan Carroll, Heras-Corrales’ public defender, said Wednesday that Heras-Corrales tried to appeal his case immediately after his sentencing, but was told by his then-attorney, Cara Tangaro, that he had no basis for an appeal. Carroll said that Heras-Corrales was reportedly under the impression that Tangaro would file an appeal on his behalf anyway, but that never happened.
“He waited for months and months,” Carroll said, but Tangaro never filed an appeal.
Typically, defendants have 30 days to appeal their case after sentencing. Heras-Corrales filed an appeal in January, nearly a year to the day that he was sent to prison.
Carroll argued that because Heras-Corrales had directly asked his counsel to file an appeal but one was never filed on his behalf, that constituted a claim of ineffective counsel.
The state, who was represented by Deputy Davis County Attorney Jeffrey Thomson, argued that Heras-Corrales had waived his right to an appeal when he entered in to a plea agreement to resolve a first-degree felony aggravated arson case in Davis County just weeks after being sentenced to prison in the Ogden case.
Several months prior to the murder, Heras-Corrales was charged with aggravated arson in a Davis County district court after he burned down Rodriguez’s Layton home while no one was there. He ultimately pleaded guilty to a third-degree felony charge of simple assault.
Thomson said that the line in Heras-Corrales’ plea agreement that included the appeal waiver specifically included language of waiving the right to appeal for both the Weber and Davis cases.
Carroll argued that Heras-Corrales read the plea agreement quickly and did not catch the stipulation that indicated he was waiving his right to appeal in both cases. Heras-Corrales has required a Spanish interpreter for all of his court hearings, including the hearing that took place Wednesday.
Thomson argued that the appeal of ineffective counsel was not properly done in the district court motion, and asked for it to be denied.
In a rebuttal, Carroll cited a recent U.S. Supreme Court case, Garza v. Idaho, as potential case law to reinforce his point. In Garza, the court ruled that one’s 6th Amendment rights can be applied regardless of whether or not the defendant had signed a waiver for their right to appeal.
The opinion of the case was made public on Feb. 27 of this year. The court voted 6-3 in favor of reversing the ruling and remanding the case back to the Idaho Supreme Court. Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote the opinion and was joined by justices John Roberts, Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Stephen Breyer, Elena Kagan and Brett Kavanaugh. Justice Clarence Thomas filed the dissenting opinion and was joined by justices Neil Gorsuch and Samuel Alito.
Thomson and Ogden District Judge Joseph Bean said they were unfamiliar with the specifics of Garza, and Bean said he would need to read the full opinion before making a formal ruling in Heras-Corrales’ case. Bean added that he knew which way he was inclined to rule, but wanted to take a look at the Garza case before making an official ruling.
Bean said he would issue a written decision in the case at a later date. No specific timetable was given during the Wednesday hearing as to when Bean would make his decision public.
For now, Heras-Corrales will remain in the custody as he continues to serve his prison term at the Utah State Prison in Draper.