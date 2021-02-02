OGDEN — Friends and family testified Tuesday that teen murder suspect Brandon Parker has a job and a supportive home lined up if he can raise bail to gain his release pending trial.
But 2nd District Judge Ernie Jones sided with prosecutors, ruling after a detention hearing via Webex video that he won't reduce the $250,000 bail set last year and that Parker is a danger to the community.
Defense attorney Randall Marshall complained strongly against the bail amount, saying it is out of reach to Parker and his family.
Marshall said the bail amount "might as well be $250 million." Parker's stepfather, Bret Simper, testified that he is a stonemason between jobs and Parker's mother, Melissa Parker, is unemployed.
"I'd be surprised if they could come up with $25,000," Marshall said, in asking Jones to consider cutting bail to that amount.
Marshall and deputy Weber County attorney Patrick Tan debated the state bail law and what Marshall described as Parker's "changed circumstances."
Parker turned 18 on Friday, meaning that under state law, he must be transferred to the adult Weber County Jail within 30 days from the Weber Valley Detention Center, where he has been held since the night of the shooting death of Caden Ferguson, 16.
Marshall contended that moving Parker to the adult jail means he will be among "seasoned criminals."
"I'm concerned about what he will be taught there," Marshall said. "It's not good for him or society in general."
Ogden police and county prosecutors allege Parker deliberately shot Ferguson in the forehead with a handgun early on the morning of March 14, 2020, after a night of drug use and drinking.
He is charged as an adult with first-degree felony murder; second-degree felony charges of theft by receiving a stolen firearm and obstructing justice; and a third-degree felony charge of use of a firearm by a restricted person.
Parker's family says the shooting was accidental, an assertion backed by Black Lives Matter of Utah, which argues Parker is being prosecuted more harshly than a white teen would be in a similar situation.
County Attorney Christopher Allred last year denied any racial factor in the prosecution, saying he did not even know Parker was Black when charges were filed.
Parker's older brother, Dimitrious, testified that Parker could stay with him in Layton if he is released.
"I think it would be good for him," the older brother said. "He was getting ready to move in with me at the time."
Chase Call, a Parker family friend and a foreman for Lync Construction, testified he would hire Parker for his house framing crew and take him to and from work.
Tan asked another family friend, Steven Stafford, an ex-Marine who works as a glazier, if he would be concerned about the safety of his mother and daughter if Parker stayed with them.
"No, not at all, not even a little bit," Stafford said, adding he has known Parker since he was 6 years old.
"Brandon is a good kid," Stafford said. "Obviously, he's been through a lot. He's made some bad decisions, but he's not somebody who would harm anyone on purpose."
Marshall also called Parker as a witness. Under cross-examination by Tan, Parker said he had received no disciplinary write-ups since he's been at the juvenile center.
Parker also said he is receiving medication for post traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and difficulty sleeping.
Tan asked him if he had thought of suicide since an incident that police described happened after Ferguson was shot.
Parker's mother told police he came into her bedroom and said he had shot his best friend. She said he threw the gun down but picked it up and was preparing to shoot himself. She wrestled the gun away from Parker and held it until police arrived.
Tan recounted facts reported by police in the case, including that Ferguson was shot at point-blank range to the head, that the gun was stolen and that Parker had been consuming drugs and alcohol.
Marshall said several people who testified Tuesday would help ensure that Parker would make his court appearances if he was released.
"The state has presented no evidence that anyone is in jeopardy" from Parker, Marshall said. "There's no real argument about the welfare of the public."
He also said Jones could order Parker to wear an ankle monitor and undergo random drug tests.
But Jones, referring to a decision he made during a preliminary hearing last May, said there is substantial evidence to support the charges.
"There's no question in my mind that Mr. Parker has a lot of support from family and friends, and that's a good situation to be in," the judge said. "But this is such a serious offense, homicide, with three other felony charges. The defendant is a danger to the community."
Jones added, "The family believes this was an accident, but that's obviously for the jury or the trier of fact to decide."
Jones set a pretrial conference for March 3. Trial is scheduled to begin May 24.