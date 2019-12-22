OGDEN — An Ogden man accused of killing his infant son last summer will face a jury trial starting in January 2021.
During a Thursday morning hearing, the court set aside dates for the trial of Alex Hidalgo, 38, who is charged with one count of aggravated murder, a first-degree felony; obstructing justice, a second-degree felony; and abuse or desecration of a dead human body, a third-degree felony.
Court documents show that Hidalgo will go to trial starting on Jan. 8, 2021, and his trial will last at least a week. Hidalgo also has a court hearing scheduled for Nov. 12, 2020 in Ogden's 2nd District Court.
Hidalgo was arrested on July 21, 2018, shortly after police found his son, Alex Jr., in a garbage can with large wounds to his neck. The child was pronounced dead at an Ogden hospital.
Investigators later discovered the child suffered from three knife wounds to his neck that severed his carotid artery and jugular vein, which also slightly grazing the child’s spinal cord, according to the medical examiner’s report.
In July, Hidalgo pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated murder, a first-degree felony; obstructing justice, a second-degree felony; and abuse or desecration of a dead human body, a third-degree felony.
With the aggravated murder charge, prosecutors had to make the decision as to whether or not they would pursue the death penalty against Hidalgo.
They made that decision public in October, as Weber County Attorney Christopher Allred told the Standard-Examiner that prosecutors would not be seeking capital punishment against Hidalgo.
If found guilty, Hidalgo could face a maximum punishment of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
He is being held without bail at the Weber County Jail.
Currently, Weber County prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in the case of Miller Costello and Brenda Emile, an Ogden couple accused of abusing and starving their 3-year-old daughter to death in 2017.