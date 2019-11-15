OGDEN — An Ogden man is in jail after he allegedly backed his vehicle into police officers and narrowly missed hitting a police car.
Jerad Dominguez, 46, was charged Friday with three counts of assault against a peace officer with a weapon or force, a second-degree felony; along with single counts of failure to respond to an officer's signal to stop and possession or use of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, both third-degree felonies.
On Thursday, detectives with the Ogden Metro Gang Task Force were told that Dominguez was in the Roy area, and that Dominguez was reportedly a probation fugitive, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The detectives later saw Dominguez get into a vehicle, and they pulled up in front of the car with their blue and red lights on. Dominguez allegedly put his vehicle in reverse and drove "directly toward" an officer's car and forcing the vehicle off the road.
Dominguez allegedly drove away from officers until his tires were flat, then he ran from the vehicle, police say. Officers chased after him and repeatedly yelled "police, stop" before catching up to him.
While running Dominguez allegedly sifted through his pockets and pulled out a pocket knife, then allegedly turned and challenged an officer, saying "come on let's do this," the affidavit says. The officer then used a Taser on Dominguez and took him into custody.
Because of Dominguez's past convictions, police categorized him as a restricted person who is not allowed to carry a dangerous weapon. Dominguez was also wanted on a felony warrant connected to an August incident where he evaded arrest.
Dominguez is being held without bail at the Weber County Jail. His initial appearance in Ogden's 2nd District Court is scheduled for Nov. 18. He does not have an attorney listed in court documents.