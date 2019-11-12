OGDEN — An Ogden man is jail after he was accused of stabbing two people during a fight Monday afternoon at a downtown bar on Historic 25th Street.
Ricardo Godinez-Morales, 25, was charged Tuesday with two counts of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony.
Charging documents say that police were called to the Historic Place bar at 3:42 p.m. after hearing reports of a stabbing. Officers quickly found one man "bleeding and clutching his chest," before he was treated by medics on scene. A second man was found with a "serious head injury that pierced his skull," according to a probable cause affidavit.
Both of the men injured were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Witnesses at the scene told police that the man who stabbed the two was still in the bar, and police later identified Godinez-Morales as the alleged suspect.
Godinez-Morales had cuts on his hand and "several other injuries" when the bar was searched, and medics treated him before taking him to a different local hospital than where the victims were being treated. Police observed that Godinez-Morales had "slurred speech" and "red glassy eyes."
One witness told police that she was about to leave the bar when she heard people arguing with each other. Godinez-Morales was told to leave, but replied that he wasn't going anywhere. The witness reportedly witness Godinez-Morales lunge toward other patrons trying to stab them.
Police later viewed surveillance footage of the bar. They allege that Godinez-Morales is seen standing near a pool table arguing with someone off screen before Godinez-Morales allegedly brandishes a knife.
Moments later, he steps toward someone off screen and swings the knife, and shortly after one victim can be seen falling down to the ground. Godinez-Morales then comes back into the camera frame as he then allegedly begins to chase after another victim and swing the knife toward the man's upper body.
Later, bar patrons were able to force Godinez-Morales out of the bar by "throwing items" at him.
"Ricardo stood outside of Historic Place with the knife still in his hand before he attempted to walk back into the bar," the affidavit says. "Someone else from the crowd threw a stool and (sic) Ricardo which hit him, and he went back outside."
A man who was walking by saw Godinez-Morales again try to enter the bar when the man grabbed him from behind, threw Godinez-Morales to the ground and stripped the knife from his hands, according to the affidavit.
An officer described Godinez-Morales as "very intoxicated" when he was taken to the hospital.
He is being held at the Weber County Jail in lieu of a $40,500 bondable amount. Godinez-Morales' initial appearance in front of an Ogden 2nd District judge is scheduled for Wednesday morning. He does not have an attorney listed in court documents.