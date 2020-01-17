OGDEN — An Ogden man accused of firing a gun outside of a bar on Historic 25th Street in 2018 pleaded guilty to lesser charges Tuesday instead of facing a jury trial.
Devante Scott Mack, 24, was charged in March 2019 with one count of attempted murder and possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person.
However, his plea reduced the first charge. Mack pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault, a second-degree felony, and firearm possession charge, a third-degree felony.
The 24-year-old Ogden resident was accused of trying to shoot a man multiple times outside of the Historic Place bar in Ogden on Aug. 12, 2018. Despite multiple shots being fired, the man was not struck by the gunshots.
Mack pleaded not guilty to both charges after a preliminary hearing in August. During that hearing, two Ogden Police officers took the stand to testify.
A detective said he was roughly half a block away when the shooting took place, and he ran after Mack moments after the shooting. He and another officer ran after Mack, who at one point hopped over a fence during the pursuit before he was caught by police. The detective said it was at that fence where police found a handgun.
After Mack was taken into custody, police obtained a warrant for a blood draw. The detective said that the blood results indicated Mack reportedly had methamphetamine and THC in his system.
Investigators alleged the handgun was loaded with bullets that matched spent shell casings found just outside of the bar.
Police were able to obtain a surveillance video from the bar, which was played in court. The video showed a number of flashes from the gun’s muzzle just before people are seen running away from the bar.
Mack’s trial was slated to begin Wednesday and continue into Friday. With his pleas, the trial was canceled.
As of Thursday, Mack was still in the custody of the Weber County Jail, where he is being held in lieu of a $25,000 cash-only bail amount. His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 24 in Ogden’s 2nd District Court.