OGDEN — An Ogden man charged with attempted aggravated murder faces 12 new counts of witness tampering and violating protective orders for allegedly trying to get victims to lie or not testify against him.
According to charging documents, Colton Shepard allegedly urged one victim to testify that the shooting of another victim was done in self-defense. When the victim refused, Shepard allegedly told her, “When I get out just be f------ ready.”
The Weber County Sheriff’s Office arrested Shepard, 21, for a series of alleged attacks Feb. 10. Police probable cause statements said Shepard allegedly strangled his sister-in-law, mugged his mother, shot his brother and tried to kill another man who intervened.
Charges filed a few days later included two counts of first-degree felony attempted aggravated murder and charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, theft, use of a firearm by a restricted person, criminal mischief and violation of jail release agreements.
On March 24, the Weber County Attorney’s Office filed 12 new charges of witness tampering, violation of a pretrial protective order and violation of a jail release order. Five of those counts are felonies, the rest misdemeanors.
“We have a lot to digest,” Shepard’s public defender, Randall Marshall, said in a 2nd District Court hearing in which Shepard made his initial appearance on the new charges.
Judge Rita Cornish set another hearing for April 14. Shepard is held without bail in the Weber County Jail.
The initial alleged spree began when Shepard allegedly choked a woman in Ogden, then ripped his mother’s purse away to get her car keys and took her car.
Later, in Plain City, Shepard allegedly pointed a gun at the sister-in-law, then shot his brother and fired at a man who intervened.
Charging documents filed March 24 outlined how Shepard allegedly repeatedly violated no-contact orders in phone calls and emails from the jail from Feb. 16 through March 16.
“You have to be on my side and tell them it was self-defense,” Shepard allegedly told the sister-in-law Feb. 16. On March 12, 14 and 16, he made at least 17 tampering calls to the woman and other people, the documents said.
Shepard also allegedly sent “a multitude of emails” to the same ends from Feb. 22 through March 13.