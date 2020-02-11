OGDEN — An Ogden man accused of murder is potentially facing a lengthy prison term or the death penalty after he was charged Tuesday.
Ryan Joseph Dash, 32, was charged Tuesday with aggravated murder, a first-degree felony; as well as single counts of obstructing justice and possession of a weapon by a restricted person, both second-degree felonies.
A review of court records indicates Dash also has a history of assault while incarcerated.
Charging documents filed Tuesday paint a similar picture of the alleged homicide that an affidavit revealed Monday.
According to a probable cause affidavit, police were dispatched to a road in North Ogden Saturday to a call of a man lying on the ground. Police found 29-year-old Dalton Wood on the ground with a gunshot wound to his chest and a shotgun wound to his lower extremities.
Wood was taken to a hospital where he died shortly after, according to the affidavit.
Police later named Dash and another man, 28-year-old Brian Jenson, as suspects in the murder. While surveilling a home where they believed Dash was living, they saw him loading items into a car, leading them to believe he was going to flee the state.
Officers later arrested Dash and interviewed him. Police allege that Dash admitted to shooting Wood with a handgun and a shotgun, according to the affidavit.
Formal charges were filed Tuesday against Dash, including the aggravated murder charge, which carries a maximum punishment of death.
According to court records, Dash was scheduled to make his initial appearance in Ogden's 2nd District Court on Tuesday morning via video. However, records show he refused to appear. Because of that, his initial appearance in court has been pushed back to Thursday.
Dash's previous court records show that he has a previous conviction stemming from an assault at the Utah State Prison in 2014.
According to charging documents, a corrections officer went to the cell where Dash and another man were being held, and he found there was "blood on the window." Upon entering, the officer found Dash and the other man both covered in blood.
The man was taken to the prison infirmary where doctors found the man had been stabbed or cut nearly a dozen times in his head, back and chest.
After the assault, Dash was moved to the prison's Uinta 1 unit, which is the highest-security building in the state's prison system. When he was there, a corrections officer heard another man in prison ask Dash why he was transferred to Uinta 1, to which Dash said, "because I stabbed my cellie almost to death," according to charging documents.
Dash was charged with first-degree felony aggravated assault of a prisoner, but he later pleaded down to a third-degree felony. He was sentenced to a term of zero to five years in prison.
Dash was released from the prison on Jan. 14, according to Utah Department of Corrections public information officer Kaitlin Felsted. The homicide occurred a few weeks later.
As of Tuesday morning, Jenson had yet to be formally charged in Ogden's 2nd District Court. Both he and Dash are being held without bail at the Weber County Jail.