OGDEN — An Ogden man is facing an attempted murder charge after allegedly attacked two people on Saturday in Ogden.
John Dale Perry, 54, was charged Tuesday with single counts of attempted murder, a first-degree felony; possession or use of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony; and domestic violence assault, a class B misdemeanor.
In charging documents, police allege that Perry attacked two people with a knife near 2080 Washington Blvd. on Saturday evening.
Police were called to the scene on Washington Boulevard around 7:30 p.m. Saturday and found Perry with a stab wound to his left groin. Perry was in "critical condition with a severe bleed," according to charging documents. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injury.
Officers interviewed a couple — a man and a woman — at the scene who said they were attacked by Perry. Police found that the woman and Perry had a prior relationship but had been separated for roughly six months, and the man and woman were romantically involved.
The two said they were walking south on the east side of Washington Boulevard when they allegedly saw Perry charging at the two with a folding knife. The woman told police she saw a "reflective object" in Perry's hand, and she said that she "knew (Perry) commonly carried knives," according to charging documents.
The man moved to block Perry, and the two began fighting. The woman reportedly described seeing the two punching and kicking each other, and she could not tell who had the knife.
The man was reported to have then pushed Perry away before Perry ran toward the woman. Police allege that Perry "wrapped his arm around the back of her neck, pulling her toward him, while grabbing her hair by the ponytail."
She was able to scoot away from Perry while he allegedly tried to hit her with his free hand. The other man then stepped in and those two began fighting again, police say. The woman told police that the two continued fighting until Perry suddenly stopped. She reported seeing Perry grab the lower part of his abdomen, which was beginning to bleed.
The other man then ran into a nearby gas station and called 911.
Police later interviewed Perry at an Ogden hospital, where he allegedly told police that he knew where the woman was staying and that he had been tracking her phone. Police asked how, and Perry allegedly said "it was top secret."
Perry allegedly told police he saw the two walking hand-in-hand before running at the couple with the folding knife closed in his fist. He reportedly denied ever opening the knife or trying to stab either of the two, but wanted to hold it in his hand to make his punches cause more damage.
Perry denied trying to punch or stab the woman, but allegedly admitted to grabbing her.
When the fight between him and the man restarted, Perry said he still had his knife folded in his hand, and that the other man took out another knife before stabbing him. Perry said he dropped his pants and saw "red spurting blood," according to charging documents.
Due to a prior drug distribution conviction, Perry is not legally allowed to possess weapons, such as a knife.
Perry was booked into the Weber County Jail just before 11 a.m. Monday, according to jail booking reports. He is being held without bail.
Perry's initial appearance in Ogden's 2nd District Court is scheduled to take place Wednesday morning. He does not have an attorney listed in court documents.