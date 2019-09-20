OGDEN — An Ogden man has been charged with multiple felonies after allegedly sharing and downloading child pornography.
Brian James Coleman, 40, has been charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony, in 2nd District Court. He was booked in the Weber County Jail on Tuesday and is being held on a $50,000 bond.
On Aug. 1, an agent with the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force was using software to investigate child pornography being shared over peer-to-peer networks when the software connected to an Ogden IP address that was allegedly sharing files containing child porn, court documents state.
The software requested a download of the file directly from the suspect’s computer and the agent confirmed it contained 15 videos, eight of which contained child porn.
On Tuesday, Sept. 17, police served a search warrant at Coleman’s residence. During the search, police discovered multiple child pornography videos and photos on Coleman’s cellphone, according to probable cause documents.
Initially, Coleman allegedly told police that he had seen child pornography about four years ago but hadn’t seen or downloaded it, charging documents state. After the images were discovered on his phone, he later allegedly told police that he had viewed the child pornography and used BitTorrent to download and share it.
Coleman made his initial appearance in court Thursday. His next hearing is scheduled for Sept. 26.