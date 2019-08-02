OGDEN — An Ogden man pleaded not guilty to charges relating to a shooting on 25th Street in August 2018.
Devante Scott Mack, 24, entered not guilty pleas to one count of attempted murder, a first-degree felony, and possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.
Mack was present in court Thursday for a preliminary hearing alongside his attorney, Roy Cole.
The hearing saw testimony from two police officers who were at the scene of the shooting. The first to take the stand was Detective Jordan Gusten, who was standing on a street corner when the shots were fired.
Gusten said that he heard roughly five shots coming from a bar down the street before people began running away. One person in particular, he noted, stood out, as the man was running faster than others. He noted the man’s clothing, and later said that the man he noticed was wearing the same clothes and matched Mack’s description when he was later arrested.
Next, Ogden Detective Shawn Grogan testified. Grogan said he was roughly half a block away when the shooting took place, and he ran after Mack moments after the shooting. He and another officer ran after Mack, who at one point hopped over a fence during the pursuit before he was caught by police. Grogan said it was at that fence where police found a handgun.
The found handgun had bullets in it that matched spent shell casings found just outside of the Historic Place bar on 25th Street. Police were able to obtain a surveillance video from the bar, which was played in court. The video showed a number of flashes from the gun’s muzzle just before people are seen running away from the bar.
After Mack was taken into custody, police obtained a warrant for a blood draw. Grogan said that the blood results indicated Mack reportedly had methamphetamine and THC in his system.
Judge Camille Neider ruled that the burden of proof had been met for the charges to be bound over for trial, prompting Mack to enter not guilty pleas to both charges.
She also ruled that Mack’s $25,000 bail would remain a cash-only amount instead of being changed to a bondable amount, saying that Mack has a history of not appearing to court. Cole argued that Mack was not in the state when charges were filed, and Mack was in another state dealing with a custody battle. Nonetheless, the cash-only bail order stood.
Mack is being held at the Weber County Jail. His next court appearance is scheduled to take place on Aug. 12 in Ogden’s 2nd District Court.