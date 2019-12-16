SALT LAKE CITY — Police in Salt Lake City accused an Ogden man — already convicted of harassing a woman in 2017 — of harassing two women for several months throughout 2019.
Manuel Alex Hernandez Jr., 27, is facing two separate cases in Salt Lake County. In a case filed Friday, Hernandez was charged with five counts of distribution of pornography by an adult, a third-degree felony.
In a case filed Monday, Hernandez was also charged with another count of distribution of pornography by an adult, a third-degree felony; as well as three counts of stalking, a class A misdemeanor.
For the charges filed Friday, police allege that Hernandez sent over 20 pornographic videos and harassing messages to a woman between July and November 2019.
In the charges filed Monday, another woman received a number of texts and messages on social media in May. Despite filing a civil stalking injunction ordering he have no contact with the woman, Hernandez allegedly kept sending her harassing messages and videos.
Hernandez was convicted in Salt Lake of a misdemeanor charge in 2017 after harassing a woman.
As of Monday evening, Hernandez was in the custody of the Box Elder County Jail, where he is serving a jail sentence.
Hernandez pleaded guilty to one count of attempted possession of a forgery device, a class A misdemeanor. After violating the terms of his probation, he was ordered on Nov. 25 to serve 364 days in jail.