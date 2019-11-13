FARMINGTON — An Ogden man charged with aggravated murder pleaded not guilty to all charges during an arraignment hearing Tuesday in a Davis County courtroom.
Angel Christopher Abreu, 23, pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated murder, aggravated burglary and aggravated kidnapping — all first-degree felonies — and obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony.
Abreu is one of three people facing murder charges after a 2018 attempted home invasion in Layton left one man — 26-year-old Anthony Child — dead.
Charging documents filed last October claimed that 13 shots were fired in the home and two struck Child. Acquaintances of Child drove him to a hospital in Idaho following the shooting.
A report from the Franklin County Idaho Coroner’s Office indicated that Child bled out from the gunshot wounds, and the cause of death listed was exsanguination.
Layton Police Detective Mike Damico was the lone witness to testify during Abreu’s preliminary hearing last month, and he told the court that the robbery was supposed to be an inside job.
Citing phone and text messaging records, Damico alleged that Abreu and Kevin Content, 26, had been planning the home invasion for weeks before the attack, presumably because Content owed an $8,000 drug debt. Though Content was staying at the trailer home with several other people at the time, police believe the robbery was an inside job and planned by Content.
Damico testified that Abreu and another individual, 17-year-old Brandon Martin Hinojosa, were supposed to steal money and drugs from the home.
After a warrant was issued for Abreu’s arrest, he and his attorney at the time met with Layton Police officers for an interview. He was taken into custody shortly after.
Abreu’s next court hearing will be in regards to a motion to suppress evidence, which is scheduled to take place on Jan. 10, 2020. Abreu will continue to be held without bail at the Davis County Jail.