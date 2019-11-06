OGDEN — An Ogden courthouse was evacuated Wednesday after a bomb threat was reported to law enforcement.
Lawrence Webster, a court executive for the 2nd District courthouses in Weber, Davis and Morgan counties, told the Standard-Examiner at 3:20 p.m. that the Ogden 2nd District Court was being evacuated. Webster said he was notified of the bomb threat just after 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Weber County Sheriff's Office Lt. Joshua Marigoni said police closed Grant and Lincoln avenues between 25th and 26th streets while police investigated the building.
Just before 4:30 p.m., Geoff Fattah, a public information officer for Utah State Courts, said in a tweet that the security sweep of the building was still being conducted. He added that most court staffers were sent home for the day, and all inmates at the courthouse had been sent back to jail.
Fattah said that the courthouse would remain closed for the day and would be reopen Thursday morning.
At 5:40 p.m., Marigoni issued a press release indicating that the building was swept and nothing suspicious was found. He also said that Grant and Lincoln avenues were reopened.
Court will continue as usual on Thursday, and any court hearings that were supposed to take place Wednesday will be rescheduled.
Marigoni added that the investigation into the threat is an ongoing case.
Wednesday's threat is nowhere near the first time a bomb threat has forced the evacuation of the Ogden district courthouse.
The ongoing threat is the second time in 2019 that the courthouse has been evacuated due to a bomb threat. On Jan. 15, a bomb threat was phoned in to Weber 911 dispatchers, forcing the evacuation of the building. A sweep of the building showed no signs of a bomb, police said in January.
In April 2018, the Ogden courthouse received bomb threats on three consecutive Thursdays, prompting an evacuation of the building each time.
Police later arrested Tonisha Chontae Lester and charged her with multiple federal felonies. She later pleaded guilty to one count of threatening the use of explosives.
U.S. District Court Judge Dee Benson ruled that Lester, who had been held at the Davis County Jail without bail from April 2018 until February 2019, had served enough time in jail to cover her sentence.