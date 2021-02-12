Two more Northern Utah cities have filed answers to a civil lawsuit over the death of an Ogden man killed in a police shooting.
Family members of Fredrick Jeremy Atkin filed suit in October 2020 after Atkin was shot at the end of an extensive slow-speed car chase on Dec. 27, 2019.
Two months ago, South Ogden City filed documents denying any wrongdoing or liability in the shooting. A Weber County Attorney's Office investigation had said South Ogden Officer Christopher Freestone shot Atkin once as he was leaning into the man's vehicle in an effort to stop the car.
Since then, attorneys for Ogden and Riverdale cities have filed responses to the suit in U.S. District Court in Salt Lake City.
Ogden and Riverdale officers participated in the chase through the three cities after an Ogden officer tried to pull over Atkin after he ran a red light.
The fatal confrontation happened as Atkin's eastbound car was rolling to a stop at the intersection of Wall Avenue and Riverdale Road.
Two South Ogden patrol cars were closest to Atkin at that point. Officer Christopher Freestone ran to Atkin's passenger window, yelling at Atkin to put the car in park.
After Freestone leaned in, his handgun fired, striking Atkin in the chest.
Freestone declined to be interviewed during the investigation. Weber County Attorney Christopher Allred later determined the available evidence showed Freestone acted reasonably. Other officers testified they were worried Atkin might be armed. No gun was found.
Now, attorneys for Ogden and Riverdale have filed documents saying most of the lawsuit's allegations have nothing to do with Ogden and Riverdale officers' actions.
Ogden officers were involved only in the chase and played no part in the final episode, civil liability pool attorney Matthew Church said in a court filing.
"Ogden City acted in good faith, without malice, and its actions were justified and reasonable under the circumstances," the document said.
Riverdale's defense team denied the suit's claims that Atkin was not a safety threat and that the streets were mostly empty the night of the shooting.
Further, according to U.S. Supreme Court precedent, dash and body camera video available from the chase constitutes controlling evidence, rather than a plaintiff's allegations, the Riverdale filing said.
Riverdale officers only "followed and monitored" Atkin, the city attorneys said.
The plaintiffs are Atkin’s parents, Jody Atkin and Jolene Wardle, plus his three children, Fredrick Jeresun Atkin, Jade Lorene Atkin and a juvenile.
Atkin, 42, never exceeded the speed limit, but he ignored police commands to stop and eluded efforts to spike his tires or box him in, according to the police reports.
The suit contends Freestone did not have probable cause to believe that Atkin posed a serious threat of physical harm to himself or others.
The suit said there was “no need for police to use deadly force to effectuate the arrest.”
In police documents, officers said they were concerned by Atkin’s erratic behavior and his “thousand-yard stare” when they made eye contact with him.
South Ogden’s attorney, Heather White, said Freestone reached inside Atkin’s car to put it in park and remove the keys.
“While Officer Freestone was trying to remove the keys, Atkin moved his hands toward his jacket and pressed the gas pedal, causing the engine to rev loudly,” White wrote. “Freestone thought Atkin was reaching for a weapon and trying to flee.”
Another South Ogden officer was at the front of Atkin’s car putting down spike strips to pop the tires if he drove off again.
“Fearing for his safety, and that of Officer Ricks, Officer Freestone shot Atkin,” White said.