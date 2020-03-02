OGDEN — An Ogden man accused of possessing child pornography was also an alleged suspect in two prior sex offenses in Weber County.
Phillip Joseph Dykeman, 18, was charged Friday with five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, all second-degree felonies. Dykeman was booked into the Weber County Jail the day prior, according to booking reports.
In September, investigators found that a "popular social media website" contacted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an online user uploaded seven files of child porn, according to charging documents.
Included in the complaint to the NCMEC social media site was the name attached to the account, and police allege the name on the account was Phillip Dykeman. A search of the user's IP address yielded an Ogden address.
After local police were notified and drafted a search warrant, officers searched Dykeman's residence. Police allege that Dykeman waived his Miranda rights and allegedly admitted to possessing and distributing the child porn. A search of Dykeman's phone allegedly revealed three videos depicting child porn.
Police say Dykeman was a suspect in two sex offenses that occurred in Ogden in 2019. In charging documents, police allege that Dykeman sexually abused two children on "multiple occasions." Dykeman allegedly admitted to police that he did abuse the two children, and he allegedly said he would continue the abuse if given the chance.
As of Monday, the Weber County Attorney's Office was screening the matter for charges. No charges have been filed in connection with the sex abuse allegations.
Dykeman is being held without bail at the Weber County Jail.
The 18-year-old made his initial appearance in Ogden's 2nd District Court on Monday morning and entered not guilty pleas to all five charges.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday, and the topic of bail will be discussed during the hearing, according to court documents.
As of Monday afternoon, a booking photo for Dykeman was not available.