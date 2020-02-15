FARMINGTON — An Ogden teen facing a murder charge after a botched drug robbery that left a Layton man dead has again pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.
Brandon Martin Hinojosa, 17, pleaded not guilty to single counts of murder, a first-degree felony; aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony’ aggravated kidnapping; a first-degree felony; and obstructing justice, a second-degree felony.
The teen entered the pleas following a preliminary that took place on Monday in Farmington. Hinojosa pleaded not guilty for the second time, with the first pleas being entered last April.
Hinojosa and two others were charged with murder after what was supposed to be the robbery of a Layton home turned into an alleged homicide. Police say that Hinojosa and another man, 23-year-old Angel Christopher Abreu, were supposed to invade the home to steal cash. Another man, 26-year-old Kevin Content, was allegedly the inside man who reportedly planned the invasion in order to pay back a drug debt.
Hinojosa and Content were charged with murder, while Abreu was charged with aggravated murder.
During a preliminary hearing for Abreu in October, Layton Police Detective Mike Damico took the stand to describe what police believe occurred that night.
Police believe that during the robbery Abreu fired his gun toward 26-year-old Anthony Child as he was trying to run out of the home’s living room. Child was shot twice and later died at a hospital in Idaho.
Two people had driven Child to the Idaho hospital at Child’s request, and they told local police that Child was shot in Layton. According to Damico, one of the two who drove Child to Idaho told police that Child said he would “rather die than go back to prison.” A coroner’s office in Idaho later indicated that Child bled out due to the gunshot wounds.
Police found multiple bullet holes in the walls of the home, as well as a mushroom grow operation and over 50 gallons of marijuana. Damico testified that police found evidence of the home being cleaned after the shooting, including blood smears and a cleaned area where Child was likely laying on the floor before being taken to the hospital.
Investigators found blood stains that were cleaned up with hydrogen peroxide in an attempt to destroy potential evidence. Damico said that police believe Content tried to clean up the scene after the shooting.
Citing phone and text messaging records, Damico alleged that Abreu and Content had been planning the home invasion for weeks before the attack, presumably because Content owed an $8,000 drug debt. Though Content was staying at the trailer home with several other people at the time, police believe the robbery was an inside job and planned by Content.
Court records from Monday’s hearing show that Damico was the only witness called to testify. The hearing lasted a little over two hours.
Hinojosa, Content and Abreu have all pleaded not guilty to the charges levied against them connected to the home invasion.
As of Friday, Content and Abreu were being held without bail at the Davis County Jail. Hinojosa, because he is still a juvenile, is being held at a juvenile secure care facility in the state.