OGDEN — Prosecutors dropped attempted murder and aggravated burglary charges Thursday in return for an Ogden woman's guilty plea to an assault charge from a May 21 ax attack.
Under terms of the agreement, Sierra M. Flores, 25, admitted to a charge of third-degree felony aggravated assault. The Weber County Attorney's Office then dropped first-degree felony counts of attempted murder and aggravated burglary, and a count of class C misdemeanor intoxication.
Ogden police arrested Flores after 10 p.m. May 21 in the 2000 block of Robins Avenue. A probable cause statement said the alleged victim saw Flores approaching her with an ax inside the home and grabbed a baseball bat to defend herself.
Police said the victim and another person there told officers Flores raised the ax over her head and swung it down in a chopping motion, but the other woman blocked it by holding the bat horizontally.
Flores lost hold of the ax but picked it up and, with the handle, allegedly hit the woman several times on the head and face, the arrest affidavit said. The other person intervened and took the ax from Flores.
Police said the bat had a chip and was smudged with red paint. The ax was painted red, they said.
Flores appeared in an online hearing Thursday from the Weber County Jail, her arm in a cast. Judge Michael DiReda accepted the plea bargain and ordered Flores released from jail pending sentencing July 15.