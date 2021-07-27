OGDEN — An Ogden woman originally charged with two first-degree felonies in an ax attack has been sentenced to 90 days in jail as a result of a plea bargain.
Second District Judge Michael DiReda on July 22 ordered Sierra M. Flores, 25, to serve the jail time and be on probation with Utah Adult Probation and Parole for 18 months, according to court records.
Flores pleaded guilty in June to third-degree felony aggravated assault, and the Weber County Attorney's Office dropped charges of attempted murder and aggravated burglary and a misdemeanor intoxication charge.
Ogden police said in a probable cause statement that on May 21, Flores argued with a woman over the phone, then drove to her house, went inside and approached the victim with an ax. Flores allegedly swung the ax at the woman's head with a downward chopping motion, but the woman had grabbed a baseball bat and blocked the ax.
Flores lost hold of the ax but picked it up and hit the woman several times on the face and head, the arrest affidavit said. A third person took the ax away from Flores.