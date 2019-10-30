BRIGHAM CITY — The owner of a Perry restaurant accused of sexually assaulting his employees will go to trial during the summer of 2020.
Dustin Brent Rallison, a 33-year-old resident of Roy, will start a four-day jury trial on June 23, 2020 in Brigham City's 1st District Court, according to a notice filed Wednesday morning.
Rallison is charged with one count of object rape, a first-degree felony; three counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony; three counts of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony; and four counts of sexual battery, a class A misdemeanor.
He pleaded not guilty to all charges after a preliminary hearing on July 9.
Rallison is the owner of The Rusted Spoon restaurant in Perry, which is where the alleged abuse toward employees occurred. He and his wife are the owners of the Stagecoach Restaurant in Ogden, according to previous Standard-Examiner reporting and the state’s business entity search.
During the July hearing, five women told similar stories of Rallison’s alleged actions while at the Perry restaurant. They recalled several encounters where Rallison would put them in chokeholds, making it difficult if not impossible to breathe.
One woman recalled during the July hearing how her feet left the ground during one of Rallison’s chokeholds. Several of those who testified said that Rallison acted in a joking, playful manner when these alleged attacks at work occurred.
Another former employee tearfully said when she was at the restaurant when Rallison grabbed her backside and inserted his finger through her leggings and into the woman’s buttocks. Just prior, one of two defense attorneys for Rallison, Tara Isaacson, asked what clothing the woman was wearing that day, to which the woman replied she was wearing her work shirt and leggings that went down to her ankles.
Rallison was issued a summons to court after charges were filed in March, and he has not been in police custody since the case began.