OGDEN — An Ogden man faces at least two more years behind bars after pleading guilty Thursday to charges in a multiple-injury attack against his ex-wife.
Danial Allen Young, 39, originally was charged with attempted murder, attempted rape and aggravated assault, all first-degree felonies, plus third-degree felony aggravated assault and two counts of third-degree felony domestic violence in the presence of a child.
In 2nd District Court on Thursday afternoon, Deputy Weber County Attorney Letitia Toombs recapped the events of the night of June 17, 2019. She said Young's ex-wife awoke to see Young standing over her bed, nude and demanding sex. He held her down by her neck but she fought away and ran down the stairs, suffering a broken toe.
Young pinned the victim against a stove, putting a knife to her neck and threatening to kill her. He swung the knife at her throat but she blocked it, suffering a severe cut on her hand. Young then kicked her in the abdomen, inflicting an injury that required surgery. Neighbors reported she ran outside screaming for help.
Toombs and defense attorney Emily Swenson reviewed a plea bargain, in which Young pleaded guilty to the aggravated burglary and aggravated assault charges, and the two domestic violence charges reduced to class A misdemeanors. The attempted murder and attempted rape charges were dropped.
Judge Reuben Renstrom asked Toombs if the victim was agreeable to the plea bargain. "We consulted with the victim at length, and she did agree that this resolution meets her best interests as well as those of her children," Toombs said. "She is very adamant that she is not ready for him to be out of custody yet."
The plea bargain contemplates that Young will end up spending at least four or five years behind bars, or more if he violates a 48-month probationary period once he is released.
"Generally, I am OK with what you are doing as long as the victim is OK with it," Renstrom told Toombs and Swenson.
Renstrom then sentenced Young to five years to life in prison for aggravated burglary and zero to five years for aggravated assault, both sentences suspended. He then sentenced Young to a year in the Weber County Jail in lieu of those prison terms, and one year in jail each on the domestic violence counts.
Those three years will run consecutively, meaning Young — who already has been incarcerated for two years — will have served five years total by the time the jail sentences are completed in July 2024.
The judge set a review hearing for July 20, 2023, when the court will determine whether Young will be allowed work release or treatment during the final year of jail.
Capping the plea bargain is a zero-tolerance provision for any violence or failure to complete treatment during Young's four years of probation. If there are any violations, the judge might send Young to serve the suspended prison terms.
Renstrom also ordered Young to pay $4,743 in medical restitution to his ex-wife, who was observing the online sentencing hearing but chose not to speak.
Young made no comments, other than to enter the guilty pleas.
"I am sorry to hear such a cataclysmic event transpired in this family," Renstrom said. "Mr. Young, you've got a lot of healing to do, if you take advantage of (treatment) opportunities afforded to you in the jail."