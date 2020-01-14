OGDEN — A Pleasant View man was officially charged Monday for allegedly shooting a North Ogden to death and shooting another man.
Despite charges only being filed this week, Caleb Michael Skipps, 19, has already entered not guilty pleas to all charges he's facing.
Skipps was charged Monday with single counts of aggravated murder, a first-degree felony; attempted aggravated murder, a first-degree felony; obstructing justice, a second-degree felony; possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony; and carrying a loaded concealed dangerous weapon, a class A misdemeanor.
Skipps is accused of shooting and killing 21-year-old Isaac Gonzalez, a North Ogden resident, as well as shooting another man who survived his injuries.
In an indictment filed Monday, prosecutors said that Skipps told police the meeting was allegedly supposed to be a drug deal in the parking lot of a church located at 236 Porter Ave. in Ogden.
Skipps allegedly said that a struggle broke out between he and Gonzalez, and Skipps pulled out a concealed gun in his pocket. Skipps allegedly shot Gonzalez, knowing Gonzalez did not have a weapon, according to the charging document. Skipps then shot the other man immediately after shooting Gonzalez.
Skipps allegedly ran back to a vehicle that brought him to the scene, and he allegedly told the driver inside to go. As the driver, Skipps and another person in the car were going, Skipps began throwing items of clothing out the window of the car. He also allegedly told police he threw the gun in a garbage can on 24th Street.
Police discovered Gonzalez lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his chest, and he was rushed to a local hospital before he was pronounced dead. Shortly after, the other man was admitted to the hospital with a gunshot wound to an "upper extremity," according to charging documents. That man allegedly named Skipps as the man who shot him and Gonzalez.
As police began investigating the scene of the homicide, they received a tip that Skipps was with "two female associates." They also were told that the three were in a Chrysler 200 at the time of the shooting, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Police later found Skipps with the two women, and he was taken into custody.
During interviews, the two women said they took Skipps to the parking lot so he could "meet someone." They were "just playing Pokemon Go on their phones" when they reportedly saw Skipps "involved in an altercation" with Gonzalez, according to the affidavit.
Shortly after they heard gunshots, and Skipps got back into the car before telling one of the women to drive away.
Police say Skipps "admitted to being a habitual drug user of marijuana who smokes 28 grams of dab (concentrated marijuana) per month so he buys in bulk quantities."
Skipps was booked into jail on Friday and officially charged on Monday.
In an unusual move for a homicide case, court records indicate that Skipps entered not guilty pleas to all charges during an initial appearance Tuesday morning via video call from the Weber County Jail.
Court records also indicate that Skipps' next court appearance will be for a report on counsel hearing set for Jan. 27 in Ogden's 2nd District Court.
Skipps is being held at the Weber County Jail in lieu of a $300,000 bail amount.