FARMINGTON — A Clinton man is being held in jail without bail after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and caused serious injuries.
Robert Jay Vanvliet, 36, is being held at the Davis County Jail after he was charged with single counts of aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony; aggravated assault producing a loss in consciousness, a second-degree felony; domestic violence in the presence of a child, a third-degree felony; and two misdemeanor counts of assault and a threat of violence.
Before midnight on June 3, Vanvliet allegedly got into an argument with his girlfriend, which continued into the morning hours of June 4, charging documents say. Because he was not getting "his version of truth from the victim," Vanvliet allegedly grabbed her by the hair and strangled her with a belt to the point of losing consciousness. While the woman was choking, Vanvliet allegedly punched and kicked her "several" times.
Hours later, Vanvliet allegedly brought the woman and a child living in the home outside and into a trailer, where he reportedly bound the woman with ropes and gagged her by putting a plastic bag over her head, charging documents say. He also allegedly used a lighter to burn her finger while continuing to question her.
He then allegedly hit her in the head with a helmet before putting the helmet on her, which police believe to be an attempt to secure the bag on the woman's head.
Around 8 a.m., hours after the alleged torture began, the woman was able to get away. At the time of Vanvliet's arrest, the woman was hospitalized.
During the assault, Vanvliet allegedly made multiple threats to kill the woman and the child, police say.
Vanvliet was ordered to be held in jail without bail after arresting officers indicated they believed he could pose a danger to others if released.
His initial appearance in Farmington's 2nd District Court took place on June 12. His next court appearance will be for a preliminary and bail hearing which is scheduled to take place on July 12, according to court records.