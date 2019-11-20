FARMINGTON — A man now believed to be living in California was charged Wednesday in connection with an alleged 2018 incident involving a ride sharing passenger in his car.
Eduardo Arce-Aguilar, 37, was charged in Farmington's 2nd District Court with two counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.
Charging documents allege that on Sept. 23, 2018, a woman reported that she was sexually assaulted by a Lyft driver who picked her up in Salt Lake City to drive her to her home in Davis County.
While driving to the home, the driver — believed to be Arce-Aguilar — pulled over and told the woman to get into the front seat of the car, which she did, according to charging documents.
Later, the driver allegedly grabbed the woman's hand and put it on his genitals over his pants. The woman pulled her hand away, and the man then opened his pants and allegedly grabbed her hand again, this time putting her hand over his underwear. The woman told officers that she was very frightened by the ordeal.
Police were able to obtain records from Lyft that reportedly confirmed Arce-Aguilar was the driver who picked up the woman that night.
Local law enforcement officials have attempted to contact Arce-Aguilar, but have been unsuccessful. Charging documents indicate he was last known to be living in Bakersfield, California.
In addition to charges being filed Wednesday, a proposed warrant for Arce-Aguilar's arrest was filed in court as well.
Arce-Aguilar does not have an attorney listed in court documents. As of Wednesday afternoon, it was not known if he was in police custody.