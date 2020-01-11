OGDEN — A probable cause statement filed against a Pleasant View man gives a fuller picture of a homicide that took place in Ogden earlier this week.
Though no formal charges have been filed against 19-year-old Caleb Michael Skipps as of Saturday, a probable cause affidavit outlines the charges he could soon be facing. Skipps was arrested on possible charges including murder, obstruction of justice and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person.
The 19-year-old Skipps is accused of shooting and killing North Ogden man Isaac Gonzalez, 21, along with shooting another individual.
Police say Gonzalez’s body was found in the parking lot of a church at 236 Porter Ave. just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday night. Officers found he was shot once in the chest, and he was rushed to McKay-Dee Hospital before he died. Shortly after, another man was admitted to the hospital with a gunshot wound to “an upper extremity,” according to the probable cause statement. That man, not identified in court documents, told police Skipps shot him and Gonzalez.
As police began investigating the scene of the homicide, they received a tip that Skipps was with “two female associates.” They also were told that the three were in a Chrysler 200 at the time of the shooting, according to the affidavit.
Police were able to track down an address for one of the two women, and later found the three at the address. Skipps was arrested and taken to the Ogden Police Department for questioning.
At the home, the two women reportedly told police they took Skipps to the parking lot so he could “meet someone.” They were “just playing Pokemon Go on their phones” when they reportedly saw Skipps “involved in an altercation” with Gonzalez, according to the affidavit.
Shortly after they heard gunshots, and Skipps got back into the car before telling one of the women to drive away.
Investigators later interviewed Skipps, where he allegedly admitted to shooting Gonzalez and the other individual, who were both unarmed, the affidavit reads.
“Caleb stated several times that he knew he shouldn’t have done (the shooting),” the affidavit reads.
Skipps allegedly told police that as they drove away from the scene, he began taking off clothing and throwing them out the window. He also allegedly said that he disposed of the gun by throwing it in a garbage can somewhere on 24th Street in Ogden.
Police say Skipps “admitted to being a habitual drug user of marijuana who smokes 28 grams of dab (concentrated marijuana) per month so he buys in bulk quantities.”
During a press conference Friday, Ogden Police Lt. Michael Boone released little details regarding the shooting, but said drugs were involved.
Skipps was booked into the Weber County Jail Friday evening. As of Saturday afternoon, it was not immediately clear if Skipps was still in jail custody or had since been released.