OGDEN — A sexual abuse case against an Ogden portrait photographer is moving forward now that he has been judged mentally competent to stand trial.
Russell Scott Healey's court-appointed attorney in December had requested a competency evaluation, and in a Feb. 10 hearing in 2nd District Court, attorneys heard that a state expert had found Healey to be competent.
Judge Ernie Jones has scheduled a disposition hearing for Wednesday, March 3.
Healey's arrest Nov. 17 was based on alleged incidents involving two customers, but Weber County sheriff’s investigators said in a probable cause statement that potentially many women have been victimized similarly over the years.
The arrest affidavit said Healey offered free photo shoots to women but they would have to pay for any photos they wanted.
He would then withhold photos, ask them to pose for more provocative photos and seek sexual favors, the affidavit said.
The investigation began Aug. 7 when a woman reported she had been assaulted by Healey.
She said Healey began making advances on her, telling her how beautiful she was. She said he allegedly grabbed her and kissed her neck, fondled her breasts and inserted his fingers in her genital area.
Another alleged victim told deputies Healey had offered to do a free photo shoot to help build her portfolio.
She said at one shoot, she was sitting on a couch while wearing a dress when Healey allegedly rubbed her upper leg and kissed her vagina through her underwear.