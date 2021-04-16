OGDEN — The case of a man charged with strangling his ex-girlfriend and disposing of her body in Ogden Canyon may be headed to a plea bargain.
Defense attorney Grant Morrison told Judge Joseph Bean in 2nd District Court on Thursday that a plea bargain is under discussion for Andy Dennis, charged in the death of Lopine “Chynna” Toilolo, 33.
"We have an offer from the state," said Morrison, a public defender, referring to a plea bargain proposal from the Weber County Attorney's Office.
Morrison said he wanted more time to arrange a "global resolution" of the Weber County charges and an assault case against Dennis in Davis County.
Toilolo was killed May 10, 2020, while Dennis was awaiting trial on a misdemeanor assault charge in Layton five months earlier. Toilolo was the victim in that case as well.
Dennis, 37, is charged with first-degree felony murder, two counts of second-degree felony obstruction of justice and a count of third-degree felony abuse or desecration of a body.
Toilolo was reported missing by her family in West Jordan on the weekend of May 10. Her body was found two days later near the Ogden River in Ogden Canyon.
Weber County sheriff’s deputies arrested Dennis on June 17. Dennis has been held without bail since then at the Weber County Jail.
An autopsy showed Toilolo died of strangulation and her body had drag marks on it. The Weber County Sheriff’s Office said in an arrest affidavit that Toilolo was killed somewhere else.
Prosecutors also allege that Dennis instructed his children to lie about Toilolo’s visit to their Pleasant View home on the night of May 10.
Earlier this year, Bean scheduled an Aug. 16-24 trial for Dennis after Morrison said he had not been able to resolve the case with prosecutors.
Bean on Thursday kept the trial date in place and scheduled a May 20 hearing for a possible decision on a plea bargain.