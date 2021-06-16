OGDEN — Weber County prosecutors want to submit evidence of a Pleasant View man's alleged prior domestic violence history in his upcoming trial over the strangling death of his girlfriend.
Andy Dennis, 37, is scheduled to go on trial Aug. 16 in the May 10, 2020, death of Lopine “Chynna” Toilolo, 33, of West Jordan. Her body was found two days later near the river in Ogden Canyon.
Dennis is charged with first-degree felony murder, two counts of second-degree felony obstruction of justice and a count of third-degree felony abuse or desecration of a body.
While character evidence from a defendant's earlier alleged crimes is normally not admissible in a trial, the Weber County Attorney's Office filed a motion in 2nd District Court to submit details of alleged previous abuse of Toilolo and Dennis' ex-wife.
"Each provide context to facts in the present case that are helpful in determining motive and identity," the motion said in part, in the words of deputy county attorney Chase Hansen.
When Toilolo was killed, Dennis was awaiting trial for allegedly assaulting her in Layton on Dec. 7, 2019. Charging documents said they had an argument at a bar and, on the way home, Dennis allegedly repeatedly punched her in the face and choked her. Toilolo jumped from the moving vehicle to escape and went to a nearby hotel for help.
Hansen noted that Dennis had a pretrial hearing scheduled nine days after Toilolo was killed and his trial was set for that July. The prospect of the woman testifying against him and the potential for jail time "would be a possible motive to explain why the defendant would murder the victim on May 10," the prosecutor said.
Toilolo broke up with Dennis after the 2019 incident and Dennis' neighbors said they saw and heard them arguing outside Dennis' home months later in the early morning hours on May 10, the prosecution motion said.
Similar elements of the two incidents also argue for admissibility, Hansen said, such as evidence that Dennis allegedly took Toilolo's phone and strangled her both times.
He asserted that Dennis felt betrayal or anger with Toilolo for cooperating with law enforcement after the 2019 incident.
Hansen said the Layton incident “is inextricably intertwined with the crime that is charged and explains the context and relationship between victim and defendant. Limiting the admission of this evidence would leave the jury with a 'missing chapter' between the parties and may lead them to improperly speculate."
The prosecutors also seek to enter evidence from Dennis' ex-wife, who, according to the motion, told authorities Dennis was physically and verbally abusive during their two-year relationship. She alleged Dennis choked and punched her and took and broke her phone after she changed the password.
Dennis' attorney had not yet responded to the motion as of Wednesday.
The Weber County Sheriff's Office said in charging documents that after arguing with Toilolo, Dennis allegedly strangled her and dumped her body in the canyon. Her phone was not found.
Dennis faces obstruction of justice charges for allegedly coaching his two children not to divulge details about events they witnessed May 10.