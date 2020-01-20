OGDEN — Weber County prosecutors will not seek the death penalty against two men charged with aggravated murder last year.
During a hearing in late December, prosecutors indicated they would not be seeking capital punishment against Theron Farmer, 24, and Daniel Viegas-Gonzalez, 28, according to court records.
The two are facing aggravated murder charges in connection with the shooting death of 18-year-old Kamron Johnson during a home invasion last February.
They are both charged with single counts of aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder and aggravated robbery, all first-degree felonies; and one count each of obstructing justice, a second-degree felony. Viegas-Gonzalez is also charged with possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.
During a preliminary hearing in October, Kamron's brother Eric Johnson testified that Farmer and Viegas-Gonzalez shot him before they began raiding the home and taking money, pills and clothing. Eric Johnson was shot twice, but survived his injuries.
He later said that Viegas-Gonzalez walked into his brother's room and fired twice. Kamron was at home sick that day and wasn't in school.
After hearing the evidence presented during the hearing, Judge Reuben Renstrom took a brief respite before concluding there was sufficient evidence to bind over the charges against Farmer and Viegas-Gonzalez. Both declined to testify during the October preliminary hearing.
Viegas-Gonzalez and Farmer entered not guilty pleas to all charges following the October hearing.
The two are still in the custody of the Weber County Jail, and they are being held without bail. Their next hearing is scheduled for Tuesday in Ogden's 2nd District Court.
In the past several months, the Weber County Attorney's Office also declined to seek the death penalty in the case of Alex Hidalgo, an Ogden man accused of stabbing and killing his infant son in 2018. Prosecutors made that decision public in October 2019.
Hidalgo is also being held at the Weber County Jail without bail, and his trial is scheduled to begin in January 2021.
As of January, the only ongoing death penalty case in Weber County involves an Ogden couple: Miller Costello and Brenda Emile. The two are facing capital murder charges in connection with the death of their three-year-old daughter, Angelina Costello.
The girl was found dead in the couple's Ogden home in 2017, and investigators found the child was emaciated and had several visible injuries when she was found, including a large burn on her chest and multiple brain hemorrhages.
Costello and Emile are slated to face a jury trial in August.