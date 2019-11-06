KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — Multiple news outlets in Texas are reporting that a Logan man wanted by police in Texas and Utah was arrested in Mexico after he was implicated the murders of a couple from New Hampshire.
Adam Curtis Williams, 33, was arrested by police in Jalisco, Mexico, according to KIII News in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Kleberg County Sheriff Richard Kirkpatrick confirmed to the TV station Wednesday that Mexican police had Williams in custody.
Williams is believed to be a suspect in the killings of James and Michelle Butler, a New Hampshire couple. The Butlers were reported missing on Oct. 14, and the couples’ bodies were found in shallow graves last week on Padre Island in Kleberg County.
Williams and 32-year-old Amanda Noverr, named a person of interest in the case, were reportedly seen in the truck of a New Hampshire couple earlier this week possibly on their way to Mexico. Police issued a felony theft warrant for his arrest in connection with the alleged theft of the truck, causing police to begin the manhunt.
According to KRIS News in Corpus Christi, it was not immediately clear if Noverr was also detained in Mexico as well.
According to Utah court records, Williams is a resident of Logan. Many of the photos circulated by law enforcement in Texas are booking photos of Williams at the Cache and Weber county jails.
Utah court records also show that Williams was charged in September with single counts of object rape, a first-degree felony; forcible sodomy, a first-degree felony; and forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.
Williams was scheduled to appear in Logan’s 1st District Court on Monday, but did not show up, according to court records. A warrant has been issued for his arrest in connection with the missed court appearance.
Williams is also wanted for failing to appear in court in connection with a case where he was charged with three felonies including aggravated assault and assault by prisoner. Court records show that he did not appear at an Oct. 8 hearing in Logan, causing a bench warrant to be issued.
It was not immediately clear why Williams was allegedly in Texas or his connection, if any, to the Butler couple.