OGDEN — A Riverdale man who was shot by police in May is being held in jail after assault and sexual abuse charges were filed on Friday.
Davin White Stott, 22, was booked into the Weber County Jail on Friday and is being held without bail. On the same day as his arrest, Stott was charged with one count of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony, and two counts of assault against a peace officer, both second-degree felonies. The sexual abuse charge carries a presumptive sentence of 15 years to life in prison, according to charging documents.
Stott was shot several times by Riverdale Police Officer Tyrel Dalton after police say Stott raised a gun at officers on May 23. Dalton was later cleared of any wrongdoing in a letter from Weber County Attorney Christopher Allred to Riverdale Police Chief Scott Brenkman dated July 29.
Police say Stott was having suicidal thoughts after allegations were made that he sexually abused a child under the age of 14. An affidavit for Stott's arrest says that Stott learned that the alleged victim disclosed the sexual abuse to someone who then later told police. Stott allegedly told his girlfriend that "death would be better than jail," according to the affidavit.
Police received a call at 11:34 p.m. on May 22 warning of Stott's reported statements to family and his girlfriend, and they arrived at a Riverdale apartment building where he was living.
At the time, police were not aware of the sexual assault allegations, but were told that Stott thought he was in trouble with police.
At one point during a standoff between Stott and police, officers considered leaving the scene because Stott had not committed any crime. However, they stayed out of concern for a woman who told police she would go back into the apartment once they left. Police believed that Stott was inside the apartment with a loaded handgun and he was "clearly distraught," according to the July letter.
Ultimately, police were located near the apartment's window when the blinds suddenly opened and revealed Stott allegedly holding a handgun. A police report says that roughly 2-3 feet separated officers from Stott.
Stott backed up into the kitchen of the apartment, and Dalton reportedly saw Stott “arch his hand up, pointing the gun at him (Dalton),” the report says. Dalton shot his weapon five times, with bullets going through the window and hitting Stott.
At the time of the July letter being released, Allred said that the sexual assault allegation was under investigation. On Friday, the felony sexual abuse charge was filed in addition to charges of assaulting peace officers. The assault charges have been filed in similar non-fatal police shootings in Weber County in 2019.
Justin Richard Jessop, a West Haven man, was charged in September with two counts of assaulting a peace officer after two Weber County Sheriff's deputies chased him before he allegedly pointed a gun at them both on June 2. The deputies both shot Jessop, who struck and taken to a hospital. Police were called to a West Haven home after Jessop allegedly pointed a gun at a woman's head and pulled the trigger during a domestic violence incident. The gun was not loaded, and the woman was not injured. Jessop is being held without bail at the Weber County Jail.
In May, Harrisville man Jamal Bell was shot by three officers from three departments after a neighbor called police after hearing yelling and crashing noises coming from a nearby apartment. Bell was charged with four counts of assaulting a peace officer, and the case has been met with protests and calls for criminal justice reform. Bell's case is still ongoing, and he is not being held in police custody.
There have been a total of five police shootings in Weber County thus far in 2019. In addition to the three non-fatal shootings in Riverdale, Harrisville and West Haven; two fatal police shootings have taken place in Roy and Ogden.
Stott has been held at the Weber County Jail without bail since Friday.