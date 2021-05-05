OGDEN — A Roy man accused of killing a neighbor and secluding his body in Ogden appeared in court Wednesday as attorneys continue to prepare for a preliminary hearing.
Daniel Lee Johnson, 48, is charged with first-degree felony murder in the shooting of Steven Robert Bailey on April 10 after, according to police, they argued over money in a Roy mobile home.
Second District Judge Jennifer Valencia set another hearing for June 9 to give defense attorneys and the Weber County Attorney's Office time to gather evidence and prepare for the preliminary hearing, at which the judge will decide whether the case should continue to trial.
Prosecutors also have charged Johnson with second-degree felony obstruction of justice and third-degree felony charges of abuse or desecration of a human body and use of a firearm by a restricted person.
Police alleged Johnson shot the 38-year-old Bailey in the head with a .45 caliber pistol, put him in Bailey's car and abandoned the car with the body inside in an out-of-the-way place in central Ogden.
Bailey's body was found three days later, and a state medical examiner's autopsy found he had been shot, which was not obvious to crime scene investigators because of decomposition, according to police.
An Ogden Police Department arrest affidavit said Johnson allegedly confessed to shooting Bailey.
The case was investigated by Roy and Ogden police and the Weber County Homicide Task Force.
An online obituary said Bailey was an Ogden native. His survivors included daughter Kayla Bailey, 9, who wrote in the obituary, "My dad made me feel loved and cared for but most of all he made me feel safe. If you looked in his eyes you could see he was a caring person and would help you out if you need it."